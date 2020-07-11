U.S. Justice Department appeals delay of first federal execution in 17 years

President Donald Trump’s administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one.

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/KCAU) — President Donald Trump’s administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one.

Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship.

The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people.

As recently as Monday, the federal government wanted to move forward with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, a one-time white supremacist who, with an accomplice in 1996, brutally killed a family of three in his quest to start a whites-only country in the Pacific Northwest.

FILE – In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, family members of the victims of Lee, who is scheduled to be put to death next week, asked a federal judge to delay his execution, saying the coronavirus pandemic puts them at risk if they travel to attend it. (Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File)

The halt was ordered by a federal judge after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend.

The family opposes the execution and say they want to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf.

The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.