U.S. health officials say coronavirus may become a constant threat similar to flu

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The CDC said the coronavirus continues to pose a worldwide threat.

But U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said for Americans, there’s nothing to worry about, so far.

He also said U.S. Public Health officials are preparing for that and will be ready to deal with whatever comes our way.

“We’re using the full force of the U.S. Government in order to help and protect the American people,” said Azar.

HHS Secretary Azar said the Trump Administration is ready to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or better known as the coronavirus, spreading quickly throughout parts of China.

He said there are only 15 confirmed cases in the U.S. and his agency has a two-part strategy to prevent more.

“We’re pursuing both angles, what we call aggressive containment, which is the efforts to keep it out but also the aggressive mitigation preparation,” said Azar.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the virus is likely to last beyond this year.

“You can start to think of it in a sense like the seasonal flu. The only difference is we don’t understand this virus,” said Dr. Redfield. CDC Director.

Scientists are still trying to determine the virus’ severity, how it’s transmitted and if it can spread from someone before they start experiencing symptoms.

Lawmakers like Alabama Senator Doug Jones and Maryland Congressman David Trone are optimistic HHS and the CDC will contain the virus.

“Doing what they can to make sure we minimize anything here in the country,” said Senator Jones (D-AL).

“I think they’re all over this one, knock on wood,” said Congressman Trone (D-MD).

HHS Secretary Azar said the greater risk to someone’s health this time of year remains the flu, something that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.

He also said that’s why practicing good hygiene is so important.

“Wash your hands with soap and water, don’t touch your face, cough into your elbow,” said HHS Secretary Azar.