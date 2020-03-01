U.S and Taliban sign historic agreement

National News

by: ABC NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

DOHA, Qatar (ABC NEWS) – The United States and the Taliban signed a historic agreement Saturday designed to pave the way to a peace deal.

“We will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments, and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Qatar to witness the signing.

Under the deal, America’s military presence in Afghanistan would be reduced from 12,000 troops to 8,600 over the course of 135 days, or four to five months.

In return, the Taliban will reportedly agree to significantly reduce violence, and help the United States fight Al-Qaeda cells in the country.

President Trump weighed in on the historic agreement Saturday.

“I’ll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not too distant future. If bad things happen, we’ll go back,” President Trump said.

Nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers want assurances the United States will not withdraw from Afghanistan entirely.

The Pentagon has promised to respond to those concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.