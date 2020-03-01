U.S and Taliban sign historic agreement

DOHA, Qatar (ABC NEWS) – The United States and the Taliban signed a historic agreement Saturday designed to pave the way to a peace deal.

“We will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments, and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Qatar to witness the signing.

Under the deal, America’s military presence in Afghanistan would be reduced from 12,000 troops to 8,600 over the course of 135 days, or four to five months.

In return, the Taliban will reportedly agree to significantly reduce violence, and help the United States fight Al-Qaeda cells in the country.

President Trump weighed in on the historic agreement Saturday.

“I’ll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not too distant future. If bad things happen, we’ll go back,” President Trump said.

Nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers want assurances the United States will not withdraw from Afghanistan entirely.

The Pentagon has promised to respond to those concerns.