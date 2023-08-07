ARKANSAS (KCAU) — Tyson Foods has announced that four chicken processing plants will be closing.

The company reports two plants in Missouri, another in Indiana, and one more in Arkansas will all be closing. It will shift production to other facilities by the middle of next year as it works to cut costs. Tyson lost more than $400 million in the recent quarter.

The company has been trying to cut costs through layoffs, plant closures and updating its operations. These measures include closing the Tyson corporate office in the dakota dunes and consolidating its workforce in Arkansas.