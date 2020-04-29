Tyson Foods to double bonuses, increase health benefits and protection for frontline workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – As part of ongoing efforts to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson Foods, Inc. is doubling bonuses, increasing short-term disability coverage, and is implementing additional health screening measures.

According to a press release, Tyson Foods, Inc. is now offering $120 million in “thank you bonuses” for 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers, up from the $60 million they announced in early April.

The company is moving up the first $500 bonus payment to early May, with the second $500 bonus coming in July. Team members who cannot come to work due to COVID-19 or childcare will continue to qualify, but bonus eligibility will depend on attendance.

Tyson Foods is also increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, for team members who are unable to work due to illness. This is another way of encouraging their team members to stay home will sick or feeling ill.

In addition, the company will now take the following measures, aside from checking workers temperatures:

Screen workers for additional symptoms, like coughing and shortness of breath.

Have designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing.

Require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings.

“This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis. The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority as we work together to fulfill our critical role of feeding people across the country.” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resouces Officer for Tyson Foods, Mary Oleksiuk

Tyson Foods has already waived the waiting period to qualify for short-term disability, so workers are immediately paid if they get sick with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms. In addition, Tyson Foods has:

Waived the co-pay, co-insurance, and deductivle for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing, as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps.

Waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine through Doctor On Demand.

Relaced refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.

The company formed a coronavirus task force in January and has implemented numerous measures to protect workers.

The company’s efforts have included: