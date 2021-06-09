Tyson Foods targets 2050 to reach zero emissions goal

(KCAU) — Tyson Foods is now aiming to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The meat processing company said the move will be made across its global operations and supply chain by 2050.

“At Tyson Foods, we believe progress requires accountability and transparency and we are proud to exemplify that as we work to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “As the first U.S.-based protein company in the food and beverage sector to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, we hope to continue to push the industry as a leader and remain committed to making a positive impact on our planet, with our team members, consumers and customers, and in the communities we serve.”

In the meantime, the company has a goal of 30 percent greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as well as 50 percent renewable energy across domestic operations. To do so, Tyson plans to expand grazing land for beef production and eliminate deforestation throughout its supply chain among other measures.

Tyson Foods has 239 facilities and 139,000 employee worldwide.