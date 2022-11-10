FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else’s home.

KNWA obtained an email that Tyson, 32, sent to Tyson employees, addressing them as “my colleagues, friends, and Tyson family.”

I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values, and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods. I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others. I sincerely apologize for my irresponsible behavior, and I am getting counseling on alcohol usage. I am grateful for the warmth from many of you, my colleagues, family, and friends. At this time, I am focused on being my best self and doing my job to the best of my ability to deliver for our customers and investors and take care of our team members. Thank you for everything each of you do, every day. With humility, John R. Tyson

According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, Tyson was found asleep in a woman’s bed at her home on the 400 block of N. Mock Ave. The woman called police when she arrived and found Tyson, whom she did not know.

She told dispatchers that she believes the front door was left unlocked and that is how he gained entry. Upon arrival, police found Tyson in the back bedroom with his clothes in front of the bed and identified him through his driver’s license.

Tyson was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication and was booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

He was appointed to the CFO position on October 2 and also serves as executive vice president. He is the son of Tyson board chairman John H. Tyson.

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” said Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods.