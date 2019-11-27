Two turkeys receiving this year’s Presidential Turkey Pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Two turkeys are getting a treat of their own this Thanksgiving. They’re receiving the Presidential Turkey Pardon, saving them from the dinner table.

“Butter, let’s talk to you for a second,” said President Trump.

“Butter” just might be the luckiest bird in America.

The North Carolina tom was selected as this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey.

“I hear by grant you a full and complete pardon,” said President Trump.

President Trump pardoned Butter in a ceremony at the White House Tuesday.

Leading up to the event, Americans were encouraged to vote for Butter or his companion, Bread, to receive the honor.

“I’ve got chosen to grow the presidential flock this year,” said Wellie Jackson, Illusion Farms.

Both were raised on a farm in North Carolina by Wellie Jackson.

Jackson and his family were front and center for the big event.

“I want to thank you very much. Great job,” said President Trump.

The Presidential Turkey Pardon is a decades-long tradition, that now these two turkeys will always be a part of.

It all began back in 1947 when President Harry Truman received a ‘live’ turkey from the National Turkey Federation.

The tradition of the pardon started in 1989 with President George H.W. Bush. and it’s been a light-hearted ceremony ever since.

President Trump even joking about the current political climate, saying the two turkeys were being asked to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

“In Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” said President Trump.

Bread and Butter are really heading to Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” to be cared for by students and veterinarians, a fitting retirement for two presidential turkeys.