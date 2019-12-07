Two shootings on American Naval bases in three days

PENSACOLA, FL. (KCAU) – Multiple people dead, and others wounded after a shooter opens fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

The shooting is the second this week at a U.S. Navy base, leaving many on high alert.

On Friday night, authorities are investigating a deadly shooting rampage at a Naval base in Florida and whether it was an act of terrorism.

Officials say the shooting suspect, Mohammed Alshamrani was a Saudi national training as a pilot at the Pensacola Naval Air Base.

Earlier, on Friday morning, authorities say he opened fire inside a classroom, killing three people, and injuring eight more.

“This has been a very very difficult day for us, for our families. The Navy family here,” said Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr., Commanding Officer, NAS Pensacola.

“I need to find an ambulance or the closest hospital.”

The gunfire reported to happen just before 7 a.m., the base, then, went on lockdown.

Deputies were on the scene in minutes-returning fire inside the facility.

“I have one Navy officer shot multiple times.”

Investigators say two deputies were shot, both expected to survive. The suspect was killed at the scene.

“In one of the darkest days, I think at the base history, you still saw some of that bravery and grit come out, ” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Friday, President Trump saying the Saudi Arabia King called him about Friday morning’s shooting.

“The King said, ‘The Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter. And that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people, who love the American people so much,'” said President Trump.

Friday morning’s incident, the second deadly shooting on an American Navy base in just three days.

On Wednesday a sailor opened fire at the historic shipyard in Pearl Harbor, killing two civilians, then himself.

The suspected shooter was an officer in the Saudi Arabian Air Force.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the Saudi government is “going to owe a debt here.”