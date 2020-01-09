Two rockets hit Bagdad while Trump wants to de-escalate tensions with Iran

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – Two rockets landed in Bagdad after President Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down”.

President Trump suggested de-escalating tensions in the middle east by increasing sanctions on Iran Wednesday morning.

However, according to White House officials, the recent attack signaled it’s still too early to tell if the situation is contained, but no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There are still big questions about Trump’s long-term strategy when it comes to Iran.

Meanwhile, House Democrats will take up legislation on Thursday to restrain President Donald Trump’s military powers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.