Two Minnesota Best Buys burglarized on Black Friday

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota were stormed on Black Friday in a startling nationwide trend.

Officials say at around 8 p.m. on Black Friday, about 30 people burst into the Best Buy in Burnsville, Minnesota. Police say it’s not clear how much merchandise was stolen from the store.

About five minutes after the incident in this store, Another mob attacked a different best buy in another city about 30 miles away. The second mob had about ten to 12 adults and juveniles who stole things like tablets and hover boards.

Both mobs were gone before police could arrive.

“We’re seeing more loosely organized groups come together and target our stores. And frankly, you’re seeing it across retail – targeting stores and going in and grabbing large swaths of merchandise and running out. And what I would really stress here Is for our employees, these are traumatic experiences, and they’re happening more and more across the country. Obviously, their safety is our first priority,” Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.

Authorities say no weapons were used in either attack,