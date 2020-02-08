Two American cruise ships quarantined to prevent spread of coronavirus

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow with 41 new cases diagnosed on a cruise ship being held off in Japan, bringing the total to 61, so far.

Meanwhile, another cruise ship possibly infected with the virus has been docked in New Jersey.

On Friday afternoon, a plane carrying American evacuees from the coronavirus outbreak lands at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.

It’s one of two State Department chartered evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Eleven Americans are sick at sea and now quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo, Japan, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

With conditions deteriorating on board, some 2,000 passengers are trapped in their rooms.

“Inside nothing has changed. We still in our cabins. A little scary to be on board and the numbers just keep climbing,” said Roger Maniscalco, passenger.

Rebecca Frasure, an Oregon native, is just one of the 41 new cases of coronavirus on this ship.

It was supposed to be a two-week cruise. Now passengers are stuck for a month, forced to remain on board until late February.

“They’re somber. It’s pretty quiet on the ship because I think everybody is still initially in shock,” said a cruise ship passenger.

The World Health Organization (WHO), declaring the outbreak a global health emergency.

One of the Chinese doctors who sounded the alarm about the coronavirus has now died from the disease. He was 34.

On Friday morning, the first possible cases of coronavirus onboard a ship docking in America.

A Royal Carribean ship arriving in Bayonne, New Jersey with some Chinese nationals on board.

More than two dozen passengers were isolated and tested, four were taken off the ship to be evaluated at a local hospital.

All the other passengers were cleared.

“What if one of us had been hanging out with them, or sitting by them, or eating with them?” said another cruise ship passenger.

Friday morning, President Trump spoke with China’s President Xi saying the two countries are working closely to combat the coronavirus.

“They’re working really hard. I think they’re doing a very professional job,” said President Trump.

All week long, China’s Foreign Minister has publicly criticized the U.S. over its response to the outbreak, despite working with American authorities and accepting U.S. aid to contain the spread.