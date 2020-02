WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – Two long-standing abortion bills failed in the Senate this week.

The bills have been introduced every year for the past few years.

Both bills failed mostly along party lines.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act was sponsored by South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Born-Live Abortion Survivors Protection Act was sponsored by Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Bot senators are facing reelection bids this year.