FILE – The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — If you are having trouble getting on Twitter, you aren’t alone. A Twitter outage prompted thousands of reports from users Thursday.

First reports of the problem appeared on the real-time status monitoring site Downdetector just before 8 a.m. Thursday before a flood of reports came in. By 8:30 a.m., more than 54,000 reports of Twitter being down were reported to the website.

The issue was not isolated either, according to Downdetector’s reported problems map, the outage was reported across the country.

Users getting on the website see an error screen saying “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”

The company has yet to post on its blog about the outage or anticipated time of restoral. We will provide an update once we hear from the company, or the service is restored.