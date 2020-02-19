Turn music down, library guard asked. Then she was stabbed.

Policemen stand in front of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. A female security guard was fatally stabbed on the third floor of the library Tuesday afternoon in a chaotic scene that ended when patrons gang-tackled the suspect until police could take him into custody, the Journal News reported. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A man stabbed a library security guard to death after she told him to turn his music down, authorities said Wednesday.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in Tuesday’s stabbing of Sandra Wilson inside Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, New York, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Glaudin wastackled by library patrons after the stabbing. Wilson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica toldthe Journal News that Glaudin stabbed Wilson after she told him to turn his music down. “She was at the computer terminals and told him he had to turn it down,” Modica said. “That was it.”

Glaudin is being held without bail. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.