Turkey chases mailman on his mail route

WAUKESHA, WI (KCAU) – With thanksgiving around the corners, turkeys will be on many dinner tables. But a mailman in Wisconsin says he’s over the bird after recent troubles on his mail route.

He has a big smile on his face.

But postman Jeff Byrne knows what he’s getting himself in to.

He’s ready to go.

Another day of delivering in the most interesting stretch of his daily route.

“Towards the end of the day, I pick up a friend who follows me along the route,” said Jeff Byrne, USPS delivery worker.

That’s right, this wild turkey chases Byrne every day up and down the block.

A turkey, neighbors now call “Mortimer.”

“Just another day on the ride,” said Byrne.

It’s been like this for more than a month.

The turkey sending a clear message to the poor postman.

“He was with a bunch of female turkeys. Not sure if it’s the color of the truck. Not sure what he really likes,” said Jeff Byrne.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says male turkeys, or toms, can be very territorial, especially around breeding time.

The DNR says the mail truck’s bright lights could be a reason the turkey chooses to follow.

“Woah! I’ll definitely do that from the outside of the truck for now on,” said Byrne.

The veteran postman says he’ll keep this blow horn handy if the turkey continues to chase him around.

As one of nature’s most unique power struggles continues on in quiet this Waukesha neighborhood.

“20 years. I’m not going to have my first incident with a turkey,” said Byrne.