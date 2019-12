WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Tacked on to the spending bill is new legislation that a lot of people have been talking about.

The new law will raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the U.S. from 18 to 21-years-old.

The measure applies to traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and vaping devices.

Several states had already raised their ages for purchasing tobacco, but this measure mandates it nationwide.

The change will likely go into effect next year.