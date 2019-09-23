Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un “could happen soon”

President Donald Trump listens during the United Nations Climate Action Summit during the General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump says another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “could happen soon.”

Trump didn’t elaborate Monday at the start of UN meetings in New York about a possible fourth meeting with Kim over the North’s expanding nuclear program.

North Korean nuclear talks have been stalled despite past meetings between Trump and Kim, and the North has staged a series of short-range missile and artillery tests recently. Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later Monday.

The president will also speak Tuesday before the U.N. General Assembly, two years after he used the moment to deride Kim Jong Un as “Little Rocket Man” and threaten to destroy North Korea.