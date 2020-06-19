Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

President Donald Trump speaks about the PREVENTS “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide,” task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew his effort to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Trump denounced a Supreme Court ruling that the administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Splitting with Trump and judicial conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the 5-4 vote Thursday.

Through executive action, Trump could still take away the ability of 650,000 young immigrants to live and work legally in the U.S. And with no legislative answer in sight in Congress, uncertainty continues for many immigrants who know no other home except America.

In a tweet Friday, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted,’ much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

Many believe Trump could modify the rescinding of DACA in the same way he changed a travel ban on mostly Muslim countries. The ban was upheld by the Supreme Court after two revisions in over a year, including adding North Koreans and some Venezuelan officials to the ban.

In a 5-4 opinion with a stark rebuke from liberal justices, the high court found that Trump was well within a president’s considerable authority over immigration and the responsibility for keeping the nation safe.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Roberto Martinez, left, celebrates with other DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Groups that support DACA said they will remain on guard against further action by Trump.

“What’s important to note: NOTHING has changed since yesterday and won’t change unless SCOTUS decides otherwise,” the immigration legal services provider and advocacy group RAICES, based in Texas, wrote on Twitter. “We’ll remain vigilant & ready to fight anything that may come.”

Hareth Andrade, a national staffer with Mi Familia Vota, an organization that focuses on voter engagement, said the president’s tweet is a “sore loser remark.” Andrade is also a DACA recipient.

“This appeal tactic will only run out the time he has left as president,” he said. “Our movement knows better, we have deeply organized our communities, and for now, have a SCOTUS decision on our side to keep our DACA benefits intact.”

Megan Essaheb, director of immigration advocacy for the Washington-based nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said that while Trump can still terminate DACA, he could also choose to support legislation that provides legal status to recipients along with 300,000 people who have temporary status and the estimated 11 million who are in the U.S. without permission.

“If he chooses cruelty, it will be on him,” Essaheb said.

The Trump administration says it’s moving forward against DACA, even though experts say there isn’t enough time to knock down the program before the November election.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president has vowed to take care of DACA far better than the Democrats ever did.

“We want to find a compassionate way to do this,” McEnany said.

“We’re going to move as quickly as we can to put options in front of the president,” Ken Cuccinelli, acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told “Fox & Friends.”

“That still leaves open the appropriate solution which the Supreme Court mentioned, and that is that Congress step up to the plate,” he said.

Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, center, raises his fist as he listens to speakers at a rally of immigrant youths and supporters in San Francisco, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Activists are vowing to keep fighting for a long-term solution for young immigrants whose parents brought them to the United States when they were children. They not only face a White House that’s prioritized immigration restrictions but also a divided Congress that is not expected to pass legislation providing a path to citizenship anytime soon.

The high court decision on Thursday elicited surprise, joy and some apprehension from immigrants and advocates who know it’s only a temporary development.

“This is a huge victory for us,” Diana Rodriguez, a 22-year-old DACA recipient, said through tears.

Rodriguez, who works with the New York Immigration Coalition, said she hasn’t been back to Mexico since she was brought to the U.S. at age 2. The ruling means young immigrants can keep working, providing for their families and making “a difference in this country,” she said.

But the work isn’t over, Rodriguez said: “We can’t stop right now, we have to continue fighting.”

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, appeared satisfied to let the court’s decision stand as the law of the land for now.

While some Republicans asserted that now is the time for Congress to clarify the immigration system, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear that Democrats were done with their legislation before the summer break and had little interest in meeting GOP demands to fund Trump’s long-promised border wall as part of any comprehensive immigration overhaul.

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said that if elected, he would send lawmakers proposed legislation on his first day in office to make DACA protections permanent.

For now, immigrants who are part of DACA will keep their protections, but there are tens of thousands of others who could have enrolled if Trump didn’t halt the program three years ago.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates that about 66,000 young immigrants meet the age requirement of 15 to join the program but haven’t been able to do so because the government has only been renewing two-year permits for those already enrolled.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hasn’t signaled whether it will accept any new applications and it’s unlikely the Trump administration would do so without being forced by the courts. Still, pro-DACA organizations are encouraging those who qualify to file first-time applications.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Roberto Martinez, left, celebrates with other DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Ivania Castillo from Prince William County, Va., holds a banner to show her support for dreamer Miriam from California, as she joins Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients celebrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to end legal protections for young immigrants, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients listen to speakers during a news conference in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the DACA program Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Phoenix. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump improperly ended the program that protects immigrants brought to the country as children and allows them to legally work, keeping the people enrolled in DACA. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Deya Garcia, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, tapes up a poster in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building during a during a news conference after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the DACA program Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Phoenix. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump improperly ended the program that protects immigrants brought to the country as children and allows them to legally work, keeping the people enrolled in DACA. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, center, raises his fist as he listens to speakers at a rally of immigrant youths and supporters in San Francisco, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Immigration activist Claudia Rueda tears up as she addresses young immigrants celebrating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2020. DACA recipients reacted with a mixture of relief and gratitude over the Supreme Court ruling to reject President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 immigrants under DACA. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A young man wears a face mask with an image of Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata on it, as a vehicle caravan rally for the support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, moves around MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2020. DACA recipients reacted with a mixture of relief and gratitude over the Supreme Court ruling to reject President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 immigrants under DACA. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A young student joins members of Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, CHIRLA, on a vehicle caravan rally to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program DACA, around MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2020. DACA recipients reacted with a mixture of relief and gratitude over the Supreme Court ruling to reject President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 immigrants under DACA. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Riechmann reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Deepti Hajela in New York contributed to this report.