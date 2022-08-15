HERSHEY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol allegedly found over $4 million in cocaine during a traffic stop in Siouxland.

According to a release from the NSP, Steven Windoloski, 31, of Massena, New York, was arrested for possession of cocaine – more than 140 grams after a K-9 with the NSP detected a control substance in the Mitsubishi Outlander that Windoloski was driving.

The release stated that at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped the Outlander for a license plate violation at mile marker 166 on I-80 near Hershey. Officials conducted a search of the vehicle and found 258 pounds of cocaine, an estimated value of over $4 million.

Windoloski was additionally charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.