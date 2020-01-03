Tristate lawmakers react to the killing of Iranian general

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU/AP) — The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

The Defense Department said it killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Lawmakers from the tristate area reacted to the news.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa:

Qassem Soleimani orchestrated heinous and reckless actions, including the slaughter of Americans, for far too long. Now, at the direction of President Trump, he has been brought to justice before he could could kill even more Americans. I applaud the work of U.S. military personnel in carrying out this mission. America, and our world, is safer because of Soleimani’s death. Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska:

This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans. The President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our servicemembers who got the job done. Tehran is on edge – the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians – and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees. Sen. Ben Sasse

Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd District:

The United States takes threats against its safety and security seriously. Qassem Soleimani was a long-time terrorist, who sought to export chaos and theocracy around the Middle East and was directly involved in the killings of hundreds of Americans. The President’s decisive action sends a message that while our goal must be peace, the United States will not tolerate Iranian provocations or further attacks on Americans.” Rep. Adrian Smith

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska:

The president has authority and responsibility to protect American lives and interests when they are threatened. Over the past several months Iran has sharply escalated its pattern of aggression against the United States, our allies, and our partners. The United States does not seek a war with Iran; President Trump repeatedly demonstrated restraint, and Iran’s leaders were given the opportunity to turn from the path of violence and escalation. They did not. Having seen the resolve of the United States to defend itself, I hope that Iran will end their destructive behavior and choose a more rational path. Sen. Deb Fischer