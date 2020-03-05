Tribute to mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) – Boston is marking the 250th anniversary of the massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute Thursday at the grave of the five victims of the violent conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770.

The morning service in downtown’s historic Old Granary Burial Ground will include a musket salute and a wreath-laying.

The commemoration is the first of a number of tributes expected to take place across the country in the coming years to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation’s war for independence.

FILE – In this July 4, 1976, file photo, minutemen fire salute during an event in the Old Granary Burial Ground in Boston. Boston is marking the 250th anniversary of a massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the grave of the five victims of the fateful conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770. The morning service in downtown Boston’s historic cemetery will include a musket salute and a wreath-laying. (AP Photo, File)

In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 photo, a plaque is posted at the entrance to the Granary Burial Ground in Boston. The historic graveyard is the burial place of victims of the 1770 shooting by British soldiers, known as the Boston Massacre. The city is marking the 250th anniversary of the massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute Thursday at the grave of the five victims of the violent conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 photo a gravestone marks the burial place of victims of the 1770 shooting by British soldiers, known as the Boston Massacre, at the Granary Burying Ground in Boston. The city is marking the 250th anniversary of the massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute Thursday at the grave of the five victims of the violent conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Latest Stories