‘Stunning violation of personal freedom’: Tri-state lawmakers react to Biden’s new vaccination mandates

(KCAU) — Lawmakers in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota have announced they disagree with the President’s actions in enforcing COVID-19 vaccinations.

President Biden announced Thursday that companies with more than 100 employees must require their employees to get vaccinated or test every week.

The new federal vaccine requirements could affect as many as 100 million Americans in an attempt to curb the rising cases of COVID019 as the delta variant continues to spread.

Several lawmakers in the tri-states expressed their opposition to this mandate stating that while they support highly recommending vaccinations, the citizens should not be forced and be given a choice.

Iowa

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves,” Governor Kim Reynolds said in a release Thursday, “Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery.”

Iowa Senator, Chuck Grassley, tweeted his opposition to the executive order.

Ive always encouraged Iowans who are eligible to get the safe & effective COVID-19 vaccine & continue 2 encourage but it is YOUR choice I OPPOSE the heavy hand of federal govt mandating the vaccine on private biz — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 9, 2021

Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts called the announcement a ‘stunning violation of personal freedom’ and alleged the federal government was abusing its power.

“This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties. Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

Nebraska Senator, Ben Sasse, alleged the new mandate was meant to distract citizens from his recent actions in ending the Afghanistan conflict.

“President Biden is so desperate to distract from his shameful, incompetent Afghanistan axit that he is saying crazy things and pushing constitutionally flawed executive orders,” Sasse said, “This is a cynical attempt to pick a fight and distract from the President’s morally disgraceful decision to leave Americans behind Taliban lines on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This isn’t how you beat COVID, but it is how you run a distraction campaign – it’s gross and the American People shouldn’t fall for it.”

United States Congressmen for Nebraska, Don Bacon, said the President doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccines.

“Earlier this year I received the vaccine because I believed that it was the right choice and I encouraged others to do the same,” Congressman Bacon said, “While we should encourage vaccine use through transparency and communication of scientific data, we should not force vaccines on citizens without considering their individual medical and personal circumstances. We can prevail through decency and trust. In contrast, President Biden used shaming and demonization which further divides our country and is counterproductive to our recovery. Finally, nothing in the Constitution gives the President the legal authority to put mandates concerning personal health decisions on the private sector.”

South Dakota

South Dakota’s lawmakers took to social media with their opposition, echoing concerns of constitutional violations.

South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, said the order was a ‘full assault’ on the United States Constitution.

South Dakota’s Senator, John Thune, called the executive order was an ‘overreach.’

South Dakota Representative, Dusty Johnson, alleged that the president crossed the line.