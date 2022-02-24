KYIV, Ukraine (KCAU) — Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

The invasion began with big explosions before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska lawmakers have released statements regarding the invasion.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Putin is inhumane to benefit his own ego He has no respect for agreements Russia signed to respect sovereignty of Ukraine He’s killing innocent people like Stalin did in 1930s I’m praying for the pple of Ukraine. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

Vladimir Putin is a ruthless thug who seeks to stamp out freedom. He is a brutal autocrat intent on restoring Soviet-era rule if allowed to advance unchecked. The unnessary bloodshed in Ukraine is on Putin’s hands. America, and all of our freedom-loving partners around the world, must not only strongly condemn, but swiftly and severly respond and hold putin accountable for his unjust actions. Sen. Joni Ernst on Facebook

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

Russia’s flagrant violation of international law and invasion of a sovereign democracy is unacceptable. The U.S. stands ready with our allies to ensure there will be consequences for this act of dire aggression. Rep. Cindy Axne on Twitter

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

Putin Treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives. A sovereign national has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot’s imperial amibitions. The fundamental principles of security in Europe are in peril. President Biden must immediately lead a global response that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically. Release from Deb Fischer

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

#Russia presides over the United Nations Security Council while launching a premeditated war in Europe, stripping away any semblance of civilized, sane, and orderly process for resolving conflict. How easy it is to create death and destruction in our so-called enlightened time. #Putin is ungined. #Ukraine must fight. Europe must awaken. Russia just violated all charters, raised a new Iron Curtain, and stripped itself from any pretense of #UN leadership. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Twitter

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

Thug Putin nitiated unprovoked war of aggression to force Ukrainians, who want independence, to live under Russian domination. Russia is a pariah state and must be cut off economically and diplomatically. Bullies only respect strength so we must build up our defenses with our Allies. Further, while Ukraine has means and will to resist, we should continue to give them the weapons they need to fight back. Putin should be made to pay dearly for this reprehensible war of choice. I stand with the Ukrainians who want their independence and freedom. Shame on Putin and Russia. Congressman Don Bacon on Facebook

Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is reckless and evil. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine and prays for their safety and resolve. Putin’s actions must be met with serious consequence. This act of war is intended to rewrite history and more concerning, upend the balance of power in Europe. Putin must be held accountable for his actions. Rep. Adrian Smith on Twitter

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

The United States, and all nations that stand for the freedom to self-govern, are with Ukraine. The free world must denounce Russia’s war and meet it with reolute consequences: Sanctions. Isolation. Military arms to Ukraine. The free world cannot accept that one nation can simply attack and subjugate another. The U.S. and allies must provide the critical support Ukraine needs to defend itself, and we must impose real costs against its Russian aggressors. In proceeeding with this senseless attack, Putin not only violated the sovereignty of more than 44 million Ukrainians, he has sealed the fate of his own people. Russians will come to know Putin as the murderous warmonger who isolated them from the free world. Senator John Thune on Twitter

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

Putin has chosen war. America and our Eurpean allies must stand united in bringing the full force of economic sanctions against Putin and his oligarchs. Pray for the Ukrainian people. Rep. Dusty Johnson on Twitter

NewsNation Now contributed to this report.