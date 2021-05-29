Tri-state governors to DOJ: Continue investigating anti-competitive practices in meatpacking industry

Cattle occupy a feedlot in Columbus, Neb., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Meat production has rebounded from its low point during the coronavirus pandemic when dozens of plants were closed, but experts say consumer prices are likely to remain high and it will take months to work through a backlog of millions of pigs and cattle, creating headaches for producers. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(KCAU) — Governors Kim Reynolds, Pete Ricketts, and Kristi Noem were three of six governors who wrote a letter to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) asking them to continue investigating anti-competitive practices in the meatpacking industry.

According to a release, the DOJ had originally sent investigative demands to the country’s four largest meatpackers in May of 2020.

“Perhaps no person embodies the independent and untamable spirit of the United States better than the cattle producer,” wrote the governors in their letter. “But this way of life is under threat. Decades of consolidation in meatpacking has significantly limited the options that producers have to market their cattle and has created a situation where one segment of the beef industry has near total control over the entire market.”

The governors highlighted the threat to consumers as prices of meat at the grocery store continue to rise, all while beef producers are struggling to make ends meet.

“The consistently high prices realized on the boxed beef side are not being reflected on the producer side, forcing consumers to pay a premium for beef while threatening many of our producers with the loss of their business,” wrote the governors.

The letter was signed by Reynolds, Ricketts, and Noem, as well as Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

In a letter penned by 11 state attorney generals in May of 2020, they claimed the four largest meatpacking companies control more than 80% of the beef processing in the country and the shelf price of beef is exceptionally high.