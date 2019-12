RUDOLPH, Wis. (CNN) – Anybody can get a Christmas card from Rudolph. Not the reindeer, but from the town of Rudolph in central Wisconsin.

In fact, people from all over the world send Christmas cards and packages there so they can be re-mailed with the town’s official ‘Rudolph’ postmark.

Rudolph, Wisconsin is a town with about 400 people. What it lacks in population, it more than makes up for in thousands of letters from avid Christmas-goers looking to put a more festive stamp on the holidays. It’s a festive claim to fame that’s all in the name.

People send their letters to Rudolph just to get them to resend from the town, along with some extra flair.

“The decorative stamps that are in the lobby have become a family tradition.” Rudolph Post Office Clerk Becky Trzebiatowski.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for generations.

“The kids will remember coming to do it and we probably get some people to stamp that had done it as children, as well,” said Trzebiatowski.

The holiday cheer comes in from coast to coast.

“Let’s see, I’ve gotten a couple of things came in today. One from Iowa, one from Illinois, one from Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas,” Trzebiatowski said.

Handlint the pressures of so much holiday mail doesn’t weigh her down though, because her Chistmas spirit is there all year round.

The Rudolph, Wisconsin post office receives parcels and letters from across the globe each holiday season.