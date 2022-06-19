(AP) — The law known as Title IX has influenced athletics in the United States for 50 years.

Many wonder if the law should be reshaped to ensure participation for transgender athletes in sports in much the same way the statute enshrined rights for women.

Without federal legislation to set parameters, officials in at least 40 states have adopted their own rules and laws. There are big differences.

Some rules bar transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports.

Others define someone’s sex as the one they are assigned at birth.

It underscores how difficult it will be to reach a national consensus.