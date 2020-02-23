Tik Tok’s ‘Skull Breaker’ challenge leaving some children with severe injuries

(ABC NEWS) – Parents need to be on the lookout for a disturbing new prank leaving some children with severe injuries.

The “Skull Breaker” challenge gaining popularity on the popular app Tik Tok, causing injuries across the U.S. and the globe.

It involves two people fool an unsuspecting third into jumping into the air and kicking their feet right out from under them.

The potential long-lasting injuries have medical professionals posting their own videos warning people, especially young ones.

“I couldn’t get up because I couldn’t feel my hands, I couldn’t feel my legs, my feet, nothing. I was numb,” said Kathleen Dejesus, Tik Tok Challenge victim.

“The types of head injures can be anything from a skull fracture to a full out a concussion, and even paralysis,” said Dr. Taz, Physician and Wellness Expert.

This is not the first challenge on Tik Tok to cause harm.

The app is working to take content off that could encourage dangerous behavior.