MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says at least 74 people were killed in the state during a devastating cluster of tornadoes. At least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Monday that it could take days to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation from Friday’s twisters.

As searches continue for those still missing, efforts are also turning to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies.

“We’ve had several people come and try to give us food, we got three cases of water, and people coming to pray with you. It’s really a great outpouring of help from everybody. People from out of town are coming in, and people in town as well. A lot of people from out of town have come to help, we really appreciate all the help,” said Wes Ausenbaugh of Dawson Springs.

Kentucky officials have warned that residents could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer.