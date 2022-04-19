(ABC News New York ) — Toby Keith the chihuahua is now an official Guinness World Record holder for the oldest living dog.

The seven-pound pooch is 21 years and 99 days old.

“I think it’s love. I think it’s genetics. But truly, he’s been on the same diet his whole life,” said Toby Keith’s owner Gisela Shore.

There is no bacon for breakfast. Instead, Toby Keith gets something else.

“First thing in the morning when we wake up at 6:30, I give him a slice of turkey. That’s his favorite treat,” Shore said.

He’s not big on sweets and he stays active. Shore said she isn’t exaggerating when she said the pup goes up and down the stairs 30-40 times a day like it’s nothing.

Toby Keith was born on January 9, 2001, the last pup of the litter left in a cardboard box when Shore found him.

“The minute I took him out of that box, the love? It was a done deal,” she said.

Shore, a country music fan, named the pup after one of her favorite singers who happened to be touring near her Florida home at the time.

“When you name a dog Toby Keith, you’re expecting a certain something. Has he lived up to his name?”

He has. Because as tiny as he is, he thinks he’s a rottweiler.

While Toby Keith is the oldest living dog, the record for the oldest dog ever belongs to Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who loved to be 29 years and 5 months old.