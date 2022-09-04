(KTLA) – Tens of thousands of fans left Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium in disappointment Saturday night after The Weeknd stopped his performance just three songs into his set. The pop star told the audience he had lost his voice.

“I want to personally apologize to the audience,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, told to the crowd. “I don’t know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

“I’m going to make sure everybody’s good and (you) get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon,” he said to gasps and boos.

The Weeknd later shared this message on social media:

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devasted. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

No new concert date has been announced.

The “Blinding Lights” singer was visiting Sofi Stadium on his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. His next scheduled tour date is Sept. 13 in Sweden.