The Senate impeachment trial started with heated battle over the rules

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The Impeachment Trial of President Trump starting in earnest Tuesday and already a contentious battle as the ground rules for the trial are debated.

The rules that will govern only the third impeachment trial in American history are still being argued on Capitol Hill.

In vote, “The yeas are 53, the nays are 47. The amendment is tabled,” said Chief Justice Roberts.

After vote, ” The motion is tabled,” said Chief Justice Roberts.

Now, each side getting 24 hours over three days to make their opening statements.

Followed by up to 16 hours of questioning from Senators and the evidence from the House, automatically admitted into the record.

But Democrats say that’s not good enough. They want to be able to subpoena documents and call witnesses The White House has been blocking.

“The House calls John Bolton. The House calls Mick Mulvaney. Let’s get this trial started, shall we?” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

But the President’s team arguing House Democrats should have gone to the courts if those witnesses were so important.

“Obstruction? For going to court? It is an act of patriotism to defend the constitutional rights of the President,” said Pat Cipollone, President Trump’s lawyer.

So far, Senators on break from the marathon day, sticking with their party’s position.

“You know we should at least hear from Mick Mulvaney, you know we should at least hear from John Bolton,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“It is clear House Democrats view this as an opportunity to continue their partisan attacks on the President instead of focusing on the priorities of the American people,” said Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).