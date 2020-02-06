The Oscars receiving criticism for lack of nominations with female directors and minorities

LOS ANGELES (ABC NEWS) – It’s dramatic talent that gets recognized Sunday night when the Oscars on KCAU 9.

A slew of diverse talent will be recognized but who’s missing on the nomination list is already drawing criticism.

This year, the Oscars taking heat for once again ignoring female directors and only having one person of color in the top acting categories.

“This year’s Oscars got some backlash for their lack of diversity in their nominees. What can you tell us about that? Was it surprising?” said Romina Puga, ABC NEWS

“You know, I’m never surprised by what happens in the industry because it’s been it’s been an industry fraught by lack of inclusion and diversity,” said Darnell Hunt, Dean of Social Sciences at the University of California.

UCLA Sociologist Darnell Hunt is behind the annual Hollywood Diversity Report, examining trends in film and TV to better understand what needs to change.

“The pattern over the last few decades has been, you know, a couple of steps forward, a couple of steps backwards,” said Hunt.

After a diverse group of nominees in 2019 with Green Book, Black Panther, and Roma each taking home Oscar statues, the 2020 nominations were a bit of a disappointment.

“Hollywood still tends to make lots and lots of films with white male leads, despite the fact that our society has continually diversified to the point where we’re over 40% people of color now. Of course, women have always been the slight majority in the country, slightly over 50%. But Hollywood hasn’t reflected that reality,” said Hunt, UCLA Dean of Social Sciences.

The Academy has been diversifying its pool since the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite.

This year, 62 women were nominated across the board, almost a third of the total nominees.

Over the years, there’s been progress for women and people of color on screen, but not behind the scenes.

Female directors would have to quadruple to reach proportionate representation with men.

Many industry experts believe Little Women director Greta Gerwig was snubbed a Best Director nomination, a film written, directed, and produced by women.

“You can’t control the world around you, but you can try to work as hard as you can. And I think that the positive thing is that we’re at this moment where I think studios and distributors and producers are really looking for female authors. And I think that that is what makes it undeniable, is the sheer number of people, of women making work,” said Greta Gerwin, Little Women director.

But it’s also up to audiences to demand inclusivity by supporting diverse films and going out to see them.

“After all, it’s show business and the only color that matters in Hollywood is green,” said UCLA Sociologist Darnell Hunt.