NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Recently, 10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon “joined” the Navy for the Sailor for a Day program, learning about the various jobs and roles of our Norfolk-based sailors.

10 On Your Side’s crew spent a morning with members of the LCAC community on the beaches of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The primary use of LCAC (or Landing Craft Air Cushion), is to transport Marines and their equipment from ship to shore.

Chief Petty Officer Andrew Jacobson became an LCAC navigator after serving on a ship. Ready to try something different, he underwent months of training, and working one-on-one with an instructor, which is different from most training programs in the force.

“The training it pretty intense. You start off a little classroom training,” he said. “You’re in a simulator for about three months.”

LCAC crews typically deploy every two years.

“It’s a great conversation starter wherever you go,” he said. “It’s a really cool job and the best part is I get paid to do it. I would probably do it for free.”

The most thrilling and fascinating component, he said, is the technology behind the craft.

“This one here weighs 204,539 lbs and it lifts and can carry 100,000 lbs in excess. Technology so high even our boats fly,” he joked.

LCACs hover mere inches above land and water. Jacobson said that it can endure waves higher than six feet, and can move over various surface types, comprising 70% of the world’s shorelines.

While underway, LCACs are kept within larger amphibious assault ships.