The Midwest’s electric vehicle charging network is about to get even larger

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A network of electric vehicle charging stations planned for the Midwest is about to get larger. Alliant Energy of Iowa has agreed to join Ameren and eight other electric utilities in building the stations across 11 states.

The utilities are working on building a vast network of charging stations by the end of 2022. This will allow owners of electric vehicles to feel confident driving any distance without worrying about running out of battery power. Upon completion, electric vehicle drivers would be able to travel from Wisconsin to Texas and points in between with plenty of places to recharge along the way.

There are now two million electric vehicles on US roads. Ameren expects there to be nearly 19 million EVs on US roads by 2030. To meet the demand 9.6 million public charging stations will be needed. There are only about 100,000 stations are in service today.

There are now more than 100 public chargers in the St. Louis area. Charging stations are also available to purchase for homes. Use websites like Plugshare.com and OpenChargeMap.org to find a charger near you.