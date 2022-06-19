(KCAU)– As communities around the country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth, one Connecticut man is receiving national recognition for creating a Juneteenth flag back in 2000 that has now become the symbol for the holiday.

Ben Haith created the flag 22 years ago as an activist in Boston. He said that the positive response the flag has since received from people around the nation has been overwhelming.

The star at the center of the flag represents the star of Texas where the final slaves in Galvaston were told on June 19, 1865, that they were free, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln declared their freedom. The star is surrounded by a nova, a bursting star.

“American people who were enslaved are now a new people, a new star rising up over the horizon, the red white and blue united states colors,” said Haith.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 and takes place annually on June 19.

In Des Moines, Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday for the second year in a row.

For Iowans celebrating Juneteenth, events around the Des Moines area over the weekend, like at Western Gateway Park, it’s a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating equality today, and inspiring the next generation.

“It’s a great responsibility for all of us to participate and also to make sure that the next generation is equipped and understands both the struggle and the joy of this work,” said Miriam Lewis of West Des Moines.

Event organizers said that the celebration has doubled in size from last year with an increase in both sponsors and vendors.

They take the growth as an encouraging sign that Iowans want to learn and know more about the holiday and its meaning.