The Latest: ‘Tremendous damage’ to one county from Sally

A boat is washed up near a road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Here are the latest developments on tropical weather:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. – An official for an Alabama county just east of Mobile Bay says the county has sustained “tremendous damage” from Hurricane Sally.

Jenni Guerry is deputy director of emergency management for Baldwin County. At a Thursday news briefing, she said search crews have been trying to make sure people are accounted for and taking them to safety when needed.

Trees and power lines are down throughout the county, one of Alabama’s largest with about 225,000 people. In a social media post, the county said there are also many traffic lights still out and that has led to “collisions and a lot of near misses.”

Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast have begun cleaning up in the storm’s wake, even as the region braces for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

—

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Though Hurricane Sally has passed, officials in Alabama and Florida are warning that the disaster isn’t over yet.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said Thursday morning that inland flooding remains a concern. He says flooding continues to be a problem in the state’s southern counties and they expect many rivers to be in moderate or major flood state at noon and continuing through the weekend.

In Florida, Escambia County Emergency Management Manager Eric Gilmore warned “we are not out of the woods yet,” noting the dangers from cresting rivers.

Sally sloshed ashore Wednesday morning on the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane. It has since weakened to a tropical depression.

—

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — County sheriffs in Georgia are reporting numerous trees down and closures of flooded highways and streets as Sally moves across the South, dumping rain.

In central Georgia, Robins Air Force Base closed one of its entrances Thursday morning due to flooding. In a Facebook post, the base said it would delay the start of the workday for some employees.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

—

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola International Airport remains closed and officials say they need to assess the safety of the runway and its facility before it reopens after Hurricane Sally sloshed ashore on the Gulf Coast.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the airport gave no timeline on when it would reopen. The airport closed Monday as Sally bore down.

The airport typically has dozens of daily flights from airlines that include Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. It’s asking passengers to contact their airlines about canceled flights.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days.

—

MIAMI — Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.

The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Sally was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

—

MIAMI — Teddy has become a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is currently located about 625 miles (1006 km) east-northeast of The Lesser Antilles. Teddy is moving toward the northwest at about 12 miles per hour (19 kph), the general motion it is expected to continue through the weekend.

Additional strengthening is forecasted to happen during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday, the center said.

—

PENSACOLA, Florida — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally had diminished to a tropical depression by late Wednesday. But it was still a rainmaker as it moved into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas on Thursday.

Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.