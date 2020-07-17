The Home Depot, Lowe’s requiring customers to wears masks in all U.S. stores starting next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Home Depot and Lowe’s have announced that all of its customers will be required to wear masks or facial coverings in all of its U.S. stores starting next week.

Lowe’s said that standard will be in effect on July 20 while The Home Depot will start on July 22.

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot Inc. reports financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot said small children or people who have a valid condition will not be required to wear a mask.

The company said currently about 85% of its stores already require facial masks in compliance with local and state regulations, and all of the Home Depot associates are required to wear a mask in stores, distribution centers, and other locations.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for The Home Depot.

The company mentions it will remind its customers about the new requirement by posting signs at all the store entrances and via audio announcements on the store’s PA systems.

Social distancing captains and store associates will be available to provide masks to people who may not have one.

They add that its website offers the convenience of curbside pickup and home delivery for customers who prefer alternative options to shopping in stores.

The Home Depot said it continues to promote social and physical distancing in-store through floor markings, signage, PA announcements, and plexiglass shields to help its customers and associates maintain safe distances.

FILE – In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe’s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe’s move to revamp its outdated online business in recent months paid off during the first quarter, as shut-in shoppers shifted to its online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects during the pandemic. The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot saw an 80% increase in online sales for the quarter, reported Wednesday, May 20. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOWE’S

Officials at Lowe’s said the company will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for those who need them, while supplies last.

“As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is continuing to advise masks and face coverings are an effective tool to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Lowe’s said all of its stores will have signage at the entrances requesting that customers wear face coverings.

The company mentions it has taken several operational measures to support social distancing and offer customers shopping options, including in-store pickup, curbside pick up, and expanded product availability on its website, as well as a number of initiatives to encourage social distancing that involves overhead reminders, signage, and social distance ambassadors.

Lowe’s will also continue to provide hand sanitizer at its store locations. They have required wear masks since May and many of its locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks.

The company adds that encouraging mask use at its store across the country is a further demonstration of its longstanding commitment to promoting a safe environment for its associates and customers.

