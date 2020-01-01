The biggest stories of 2019

(CNN) – Deadly tragedies, health epidemics, historic natural disasters, and an impeachment investigation all took place in 2019.

President Donald Trump lashed out against House Democrats who voted to make him the third president ever to be impeached.

“It doesn’t feel like impeachment. And you know what? It’s a phony deal and they cheapen the word impeachment,” Trump said.

The vote was sparked by an investigation into the president that shook up Washington for months, prompted by an anonymous whistleblower report that alleged Trump and White House officials held back aid to Ukraine and pressured its new president to announce an investigation into the Bidens.

Mass shootings continued to plague the nation in 2019. On February 15, five were killed at a business in Aurora, Illinois. On May 31, 12 were killed at a Virginia Beach municipal building. On July 28, three were killed at the garlic festival in Gilroy, California. On August 3, 22 people were killed at an El Paso Walmart. Hours later on August 4, nine people were killed outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. On August 31, seven people were killed in a shooting spree in west Texas. And on November 4, nine Americans were killed in an ambush in northern Mexico.

After years of battling with Congress, 9/11 first responders and victims won their fight, President Trump authorized the 9/11 victim compensation fund through the year 2090.

“Sick and dying they brought themselves down here to speak,” said Jon Stewart, who has been advocating for 9/11 responders.

The year also saw the worst measles outbreak in the U.S. since 1992, After the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

“Measles has come back,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor of vaccinology at the Univ. of Pennsylvania.

More than 1200 cases were reported in more than 30 states. The outbreak was linked to unvaccinated international travelers.

Measles wasn’t the only health concern in 2019. Around 50 people have died of lung illnesses linked to vaping, and more than 25-hundred cases of lung injuries have been reported nationwide, sparking a battle between lawmakers and e-cigarette companies, especially over flavored products targeting younger Americans.

Nearly 50,000 General Motors employees walked off the job, firing up one of the largest strikes against an American company ever.

The strike came to an end when the United Auto Workers union voted in favor of a four-year labor deal.

Two back-to-back earthquakes rocked southern California. The strongest to strike the area in 20 years destroyed homes and businesses and generated thousands of aftershocks.

After being battered by Hurricane Dorian, Ocracoke Island, a popular tourist destination off the coast of North Carolina reopened more than two months after the storm devastated the island.

Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas, making landfall as a monster Category 5 storm, killing dozens, leaving many missing, and devastating the land.

A historical milestone took place 250 miles above the earth, as the first all-female spacewalk took place outside the International Space Station.

“For us, this is really just us doing our jobs,” said NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir.