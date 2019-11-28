Thanksgiving travel difficult with weather and holiday traffic rush

NEW YORK (KCAU) – Millions of Americans are in transit, on the road, or in the sky before Thanksgiving. Those massive numbers paired with winter weather across the country is making holiday travel a lot more complicated.

The Thanksgiving holiday is here and the holiday travel rush.

With 55 million Americans taking off over the next several days and in many of the country’s airports, it shows.

In Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, security lines stretching through the terminal.

“It’s really long! This is my first time traveling so close to the holidays,” said Atlanta woman.

“We’re early because I have travel anxiety. We’re always early, so we never miss a plane,” said Atlanta man.

Planning and patience are a requirement, so far, there’s already thousands of flight delays and more than a hundred flights canceled in the U.S.

Many of them involving Minneapolis, where officials have declared a snow emergency.

But winter weather is wreaking havoc across the United States, even parts of California blanketed with snow, a stretch of I-5 northbound near Redding shutting down entirely.

“The road is as good as it’s gonna get with this snow,” said California officer.

Dangerous conditions leading several vehicles to slide off the road or even flip.

More fortunate drivers still stuck in traffic with the vast majority of travelers expected to drive, road trips are extending several hours longer than usual.

Wednesday afternoon and evening are expected to be the busiest stretch on the roads and highways.

But if you’re flying, the biggest crowds could be Sunday, 3.1 million people expected to fly, which would be an all-time record.