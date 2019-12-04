Texas man dies while hanging Christmas lights

RHOME, Texas (ABC News) – A Texas man died this weekend after he fell while hanging Christmas lights for a client.

Felipe Gallegos hung Christmas lights and washed windows professionally, and was the father to a 17-year-old boy.

On Saturday night at 6:30, Gallegos and his family were hanging lights at their third house of the day. His wife Alisha Flick and her son worked in the front yard. Felipe was in the back yard.

“And then we heard something, and I got out and I went over there, and he was laying on the concrete,” Flick said. “He was saying ‘Help me, help me,’ and so I called 911.”

Minutes later the ambulance arrived, and Felipe was rushed to the emergency room at Medical City Denton. The doctor passed on the bad news to his wife.

“He had a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain and then he had a chest fracture. And they had to drain blood from his chest,” Flick said. “And they rushed him into emergency surgery, but he didn’t make it.”

The couple met 22 years ago.

Now just weeks before Christmas, Flick must figure out how to move forward. She is now a single parent, forced to re-start a business without her partner.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.