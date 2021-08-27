Texas 4th grader’s fight to wear earrings has community concerned about ‘conservative values’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jim Ned CISD is at the center of two petitions started because a 4th grade boy wants to wear earrings at school.

Ashleigh Outlaw started a petition on Change.org Monday after her son was asked to remove his new earring studs because they are against the dress code for male students to wear.

She says there wouldn’t have been an issue if her daughter wore earrings to school, and she thinks the rule is unnecessary.

“Sign the petition so we can leave these ideals and judgments in the past and show our children a better way to be an individual and accept each other’s differences and celebrate them, like we always should have,” Outlaw says.

Commenters on Outlaw’s petition agree, saying things like “dress code rules should be genderless” and “kids should be able to express themselves.”

One day after Outlaw began circulating her petition, community member Cody Cox started a counter petition aimed at getting Jim Ned CISD to uphold the current dress code.

Cox calls Jim Ned CISD a “conservative school system” and says that education and maintaining decorum are of the utmost concern.

“In creating the environment that has become an insane draw for families from surrounding school districts as well as those out of the area and out of state, many tried and true rules and regulations have been put into practice,” Cox explains.

Several supporters of that petition laud Jim Ned’s “conservative values” and say they don’t want to see that change.

Supporter Kristen Freeman says, “we moved here for the school district. We wanted our boys to go to a school that up holds true conservative values. And JN is just that. Let’s keep it that way.”

Jim Ned CISD released the following statement in response to both petitions: