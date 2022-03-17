DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The QR code, which stands for “quick response code” has been around since the early ’90s, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken on many new forms.

Until 2020, many of us can probably only remember using a QR code at specific times, but nowadays, they are used in almost every industry.

“We work a lot in the service industry and hospitality industry. And we’ve really seen a resurgence of the QR code there, specifically with menus,” said Rachel Abel, the owner of 818, a marketing and design company in Des Moines.

According to the National Restaurant Association, half of all full-service operators have added QR codes since the start of the pandemic. But it doesn’t end there.

Local marketing and graphic design agencies say that they have since seen QR codes on signs, in company presentations, in art galleries, and on TV during the most recent Super Bowl.

With the surge in use, tech experts and app developers think that the opportunities are endless and the codes will be here to stay in one way or another.

“So I think you’ll see people use QR codes, but I think you’ll start to see apps that just you can point at things and like oh, “I want to buy this” or “ I want to see where it’s from.” It will be less just like just QR codes and it’ll be just things around you that.. can be things that an app could use to get you information,” said Tyler Lynn with Roboflow, a local computer vision technology company.