Taxpayers can jump on filing early this tax season with IRS’ Free File program

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The official start of tax season is still a few weeks away, but if you want to get a jump on filing, the IRS says you can do that right now.

If you made $69,000 or less in 2019, the IRS says you can now get a jump on this year’s tax season with the IRS’ Free File program.

“It is safe, it’s secure, it’s easy, and it’s free,” said Jodi Reynolds, Internal Revenue Service.

Jodi Reynolds with the IRS says the Free File program is online now and gives taxpayers the option to start early.

“We work hand-in-hand with ten different partners to provide free options for taxpayers to electronically file as long as they meet certain requirements,” said Reynolds, IRS.

Those partners are listed on the IRS’ Free File website.

Officials though say as long as you’re below that $69,000 income threshold, at least one of the ten filing partners should have an option for you.

But, they warn, don’t rush into filing early, just because you qualify.

“You want to wait to file until you’re ready until you have all of your documents and you’ve received everything from your employers or your investment companies,” said Reynolds, IRS.

Filing sooner than later though can also protect you from scams, as it gives crooks less time to file a false return using your social security number.

Something else to keep in mind, filing ahead of the official start date doesn’t mean you’ll get your tax refund early.

“The filing season doesn’t officially open until January 27, so if you free file, say this weekend, what the software company will do is hold onto your return and then transmit it to us immediately,” said Jodi Reynolds, Internal Revenue Service.