Task force on missing Native Americans resumes sessions

FILE – In this June 14, 2019, file photo, a photographer videos signs in memory of missing and murdered indigenous women following a march to call for justice for missing and murdered indigenous women at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma in Concho, Okla. A key congressional committee is holding a hearing on a slate of legislation aimed at addressing the deaths and disappearances of Native American women. The bills before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs would require law enforcement to submit annual reports to Congress to give lawmakers a better handle on the number of cases. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A presidential task force charged with addressing an epidemic of missing and slain Native Americans is resuming listening sessions.

The task force held a handful of sessions in person before the coronavirus hit.

It’s now turning to teleconferences and webinars to update tribes on its work and get feedback, starting Wednesday.

The group says it will meet a November deadline to submit a report to the White House.

The task force is reviewing cold cases in Indian Country to find ways to improve investigations and respond more quickly to reports of missing Native Americans.