Target to give $200 bonuses to employees ahead of the holiday season

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City. Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the company’s fiscal second quarter. It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(KCAU) – Target employees will be getting extra cash in their pockets ahead of the holidays.

According to Target’s website, more than 350,000 frontline team members will be getting an additional $200 by early November. The bonus will go to all eligible hourly team members in stores and distribution centers, including seasonal hires, plus hourly team members who support Target’s guest and team member contact centers.

“In a year like no other, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they’ve provided our guests and communities,” says Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief HR officer. “Target’s success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests’ changing needs day after day.”

This round of extra cash to employees is now the fourth time Target has given team members or leaders with bonuses in 2020. Target also increased their starting wage to $15 earlier this year.

