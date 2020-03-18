Target reduces store hours, dedicates weekly shopping hours for vulnerable guests

MINNEAPOLIS (KCAU) – Target has announced there will be several changes to its store hours.

The retailer announced that starting Wednesday all of its stores will close by 9 p.m. to provide additional time for cleaning and restocking store shelves each day.

All of the stores will still open at their regularly scheduled times and close no later than 9 p.m. Stores that closed earlier than 9 p.m. will continue to close at its normal time.

Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families. As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand. From Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target.

They also announced that it will dedicate the first hour of shopping every Wednesday morning for “vulnerable guests,” including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.