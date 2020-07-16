Target joins list of major retailers mandating masks

FILE – In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target has joined a growing list of major retailers that will require customers at all their stores to wear face coverings. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based discounter said Thursday, July 16, that the policy will go into effect Aug. 1.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

The policy will go into effect on August 1. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations

Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.

