GLENDALE, Ariz. (WXIN) – The biggest football game of the year is getting Taco Bell’s biggest take on one of its most beloved menu items.

Taco Bell is offering the Big A** Mexican Pizza to fans exclusively in the Glendale, Arizona, area on Super Bowl Sunday.

The shareable Mexican Pizza is four times the size of the standard Mexican Pizza and comes “loaded with layers of beans, seasoned beef, signature tomato sauce and a melted three cheese blend between its three extra large crispy tortilla shells.”

Not just anyone who happens to be in the Glendale area for the Big Game can expect to get their hands on one though. The Big A** Mexican Pizza is only available to pre-selected members of the Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards program.

The very lucky group will get their giant Mexican Pizza as part of a custom Taco Bell swag kit, which also includes chicken wings, taco party packs, a nachos party pack, cinnamon twists, hot sauce, and Starry lemon-lime soda.

“At Taco Bell, the only brand we’re trying to top is ourselves. The return of the Mexican Pizza in

2022 was a massive success driven by our fans which is why we wanted to innovate on what

they loved most and show up with an unexpected innovation that no one ever saw coming,” said

Global Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant.

All other Taco Bell fans can score a free, regular-sized Mexican Pizza by making a $20 minimum delivery order through the Taco Bell app on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.