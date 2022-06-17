Juneteenth-themed items are for sale in Los Angeles, Friday, June 17, 2022. Retailers and marketers from Walmart to Amazon have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party favors. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers and marketers have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party favors.

But many are getting backlash on social media for what critics say is undermining the day. Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

A search for Juneteenth items among online sellers like Amazon and J.C. Penney produced everything from toothpicks with pan-African flags to party plates and balloons.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, apologized last month after getting slammed on social media for a Juneteenth ice cream flavor of swirled red velvet and cheesecake under its store label Great Value.